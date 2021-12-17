Here are the USPS locations in Connecticut open Sunday for extended holiday hours

HARTFORD, Conn. — Post offices across Connecticut are extending their hours this weekend to accommodate the rush of the holiday season.
USPS officials said customers will be able to complete shipping needs, pick up missed packages and purchase regular postal products and services such as stamps and money orders on Sunday, December 19.
The select locations open this Sunday are as follows:
- AMF-Bradley Post Office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
10 Schoephoester Rd., Windsor Locks, CT 06096
- Baltic Post Office from 8:30 a.m. to noon
2 Main St., Baltic, CT 06330
- Bishop’s Corner Post Office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
12 Crossroad Plz., West Hartford, CT 06117
- Danbury Post Office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
265 Main St., Danbury, CT 06810
- Elmwood Post Office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
121 Shield St., West Hartford, CT 06110
- Fairfield Post Office from noon to 4 p.m.
357 Commerce Dr., Fairfield, CT 06825
- Greenwich Post Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
29 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 06831
- Hartford Main Post Office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
141 Weston St., Hartford, CT 06101
- LaSalle Road Post Office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
102 LaSalle Rd., West Hartford, CT 06107
- Mystic Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
23 E Main St., Mystic, CT 06355
- Newington Post Office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
75 Lowrey Pl., Newington, CT 06111
- Silver Lane Post Office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
888 Silver Ln., East Hartford, CT 06118
- Washington Street Post Office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
189 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106
Additionally, customers can pick up packages during extended hours at the following locations:
- Hartford Main Post Office (open 24/7)
- Storrs Mansfield Post Office (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday Dec. 18)
The extended hours are part of the Postal Service’s preparations for the anticipated higher delivery demands of the 2021 holiday peak season, officials said.
See this year’s postal shipping deadlines below:
- Dec. 17 for First-Class Mail
- Dec. 18 for Priority Mail
- Dec. 23 for Priority Mail Express
