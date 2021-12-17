Here are the USPS locations in Connecticut open Sunday for extended holiday hours

The extended hours are part of the Postal Service’s preparations for the anticipated higher delivery demands of the 2021 holiday peak season, officials said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Post offices across Connecticut are extending their hours this weekend to accommodate the rush of the holiday season.

USPS officials said customers will be able to complete shipping needs, pick up missed packages and purchase regular postal products and services such as stamps and money orders on Sunday, December 19.

The select locations open this Sunday are as follows:

AMF-Bradley Post Office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10 Schoephoester Rd., Windsor Locks, CT 06096

Baltic Post Office from 8:30 a.m. to noon

2 Main St., Baltic, CT 06330

Bishop’s Corner Post Office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

12 Crossroad Plz., West Hartford, CT 06117

Danbury Post Office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

265 Main St., Danbury, CT 06810

Elmwood Post Office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

121 Shield St., West Hartford, CT 06110

Fairfield Post Office from noon to 4 p.m.

357 Commerce Dr., Fairfield, CT 06825

Greenwich Post Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

29 Valley Dr, Greenwich, CT 06831

Hartford Main Post Office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

141 Weston St., Hartford, CT 06101

LaSalle Road Post Office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

102 LaSalle Rd., West Hartford, CT 06107

Mystic Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

23 E Main St., Mystic, CT 06355

Newington Post Office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

75 Lowrey Pl., Newington, CT 06111

Silver Lane Post Office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

888 Silver Ln., East Hartford, CT 06118

Washington Street Post Office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

189 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106

Additionally, customers can pick up packages during extended hours at the following locations:

Hartford Main Post Office (open 24/7)

Storrs Mansfield Post Office (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday Dec. 18)

---

The extended hours are part of the Postal Service’s preparations for the anticipated higher delivery demands of the 2021 holiday peak season, officials said.

See this year’s postal shipping deadlines below:

Dec. 17 for First-Class Mail

Dec. 18 for Priority Mail

Dec. 23 for Priority Mail Express

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.