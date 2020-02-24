USS Nautilus museum and main gate closed at Sub Base

Museum evacuated

GROTON, Conn. — The main gate at the Naval Submarine Base New London was closed and the USS Nautilus Museum was evacuated Monday afternoon.

Officials posted on Facebook that a suspicious package was located in a vehicle at the Pass and I.D. Office, adjacent to the Main Gate.

"Navy explosive ordinance specialists are en route to the scene and state hazardous material specialists are on the scene."

"At approximately 2:00 p.m. today, SUBASE Security Forces responded to a suspicious package inside a vehicle near the base Pass and I.D. Office (BLDG 500), adjacent to the Main Gate."

"Base activities along Crystal Lake Road including the base track and ball fields have been evacuated. The Historic Ship Nautilus and Submarine Force Museum are closed. NCIS, SUBASE security, fire department and emergency personnel remain on scene."

Local, state and federal officials have been notified of the incident.

Officials said the security issue started around 2 p.m.

The closings were posted on Facebook. "Normal access to SUBASE from Main Gate (Gate 1) is secured. Access for all personnel entering and leaving SUBASE is from North Gate (Gate 3)."