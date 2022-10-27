Families reunited with Navy sailors after 7 months of deployment

The Virginia-class fast attack submarine returned to SUBASE New London after a 7-month deployment with ports of call in Europe.

GROTON, Conn. — After being deployed for 7 months, the USS North Dakota returned home to Naval Submarine Base New London Thursday, where the crew was reunited with their families.

“It has been a long seven months, but seeing the boat come up the river makes it all worth it,” said Jill Henry, whose husband, Master Chief Petty Officer Cody Henry, returned Thursday with the sub. “We are all so proud of our Sailors and are excited to have the North Dakota home in time for the holiday season.”

“To our families here in Groton: We’ve missed you dearly, and we cannot thank you enough for your sacrifices and love during this deployment,” said Cmdr. Robert Edmondson, commanding officer of the North Dakota. “We’re so happy to be home.”

The fast attack submarine steamed more than 40,000 nautical miles. They operated in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. Port calls were made to Faslane, Scotland; Tromso, Norway; and Rota, Spain.

“The North Dakota Sailors have been busy serving our country and keeping us safe,” said Terezia Nutt, who is married to North Dakota Sailor Petty Officer 2nd Class Larry Nutt. “While we are proud of them for their hard work and the time that they sacrifice, we’re happy to have them back home before Halloween – what a treat.”

The ceremonial first kiss was awarded to Petty Officer 3rd Class Brady Smith and his significant other Elizabeth Beaulieu. The ceremonial first hug was awarded to Chief Petty Officer John Hamm, his spouse Chelsey and his children Carson and John.

Cassie Gagliardi introduced newborn daughter Maizie to her father Lt. Connor Gagliardi.

