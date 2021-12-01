USS North Dakota Returns to CT

After six months of deployment, the crew returned to the Groton Sub base on January 11.

GROTON, Conn. — After being deployed for another six-months, the crew of the USS North Dakota returned to its homeport in Groton.

Family members and friends welcomed back the crew, socially distancing, with lowers and signs. Captain Mark Robinson, who commanded the sub, expressed his excitement for his crew members.

“I’m excited for each one of them,” Robinson said. “Deployment is always tough on families, but these families had to do it with the added stress of COVID, tropical storms, power outages, and snowstorms on top of all the life events that usually make deployment stressful.”

The crew of about 132 people traveled over 42,000 nautical miles in the European theater. The sub was commissioned in October 2014.