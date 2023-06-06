USS San Juan returns to New London following final deployment

San Juan traveled nearly 37,600 nautical miles and made port calls to Cypress and Rota, Spain.

GROTON, Conn. — The submarine USS San Juan returned to Naval Submarine Base New London for the last time on Tuesday, completing its final six-month deployment.

Capt. Thomas O’Donnell praised the crew for their successful deployment and the ship for 35 years of honorable service.

“It’s a great feeling to welcome any ship home from deployment, but this homecoming is particularly meaningful,” O’Donnell said. “I feel honored to be a part of San Juan’s history and I cannot think of a better crew to lead this highly decorated submarine into decommissioning.”

San Juan traveled nearly 37,600 nautical miles and made port calls to Cypress and Rota, Spain.

“Our submarines provide our country with an incredible military advantage, but it’s our submariners who complete the mission,” O’Donnell added. “I want to congratulate the crew on a job well done and thank their families for their endless love, support, and sacrifices here at home.”

Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Buckley was among the first sailors to depart the boat to greet his wife, Kayla, son Remington, 2, and new baby Gunner, who was born four weeks earlier while Buckley was underway.

SSN 751, a Los Angeles class sub, was commissioned August 6, 1988 and is the second U.S. warship named after San Juan, Puerto Rico. It is 361 feet long with a beam of 32 feet and a crew of more than 110 personnel.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.