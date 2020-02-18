UTC unveils new $40 million facility in East Hartford

The new $40 million compressor facility will be used for research, testing and experimenting on jet engines made by Pratt and Whitney.

EAST HARTFORD, Connecticut — United Technologies unveiled a new multi-million dollar facility Tuesday right here in Connecticut.

The new $40 million compressor facility will be used for research, testing and experimenting on jet engines made by Pratt and Whitney.

Andreas Roelofs, Vice President of UTC Research said the facility is called an engine compressor. It looks at a stage of a jet engine that compresses the air before it gets into the data section in the engine where it gets mixed with fuel and then burned.

"This is a closed loop facility, what it means, we can control the temperature and the pressure. So we can basically simulate starting an engine in Florida and landing in Minnesota, and we can simulate at elevation,” Roelofs said.

Pratt & Whitney has been making aircraft engines for nearly a century here in our state. As part of UTC they continue to be one of the regions biggest employers.

This new facility showing commitment to continue to evolve and grow in Connecticut.