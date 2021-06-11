Utilities appeal penalties over TS Isiais response

Eversource called the profit penalty “grossly excessive” and unconstitutional in an appeal filed Thursday in New Britain Superior Court.

HARTFORD, Conn — Connecticut’s two largest electricity distributors have appealed millions of dollars in profit reductions imposed by the state for what regulators called the companies' failures in preparing for and responding to Tropical Storm Isaias last year.

Eversource called the profit penalty “grossly excessive” and unconstitutional in an appeal filed Thursday in New Britain Superior Court. United Illuminating made similar arguments in an appeal filed Friday.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority last month ordered Eversource's annual profits reduced by about $31 million and United Illuminating's by about $1.3 million.

The agency is defending the penalties. Isaias left hundreds of thousands of Connecticut customers without power, some for more than a week.

