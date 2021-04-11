CT vaccination clinics for children 5-11 years old

Healthcare providers are ready to provide children with the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine after the CDC gave emergency use clearance earlier in the week.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Children ages 5 to 11 years old are able to now get the Pfizer COVID-19 shot, and places around Connecticut will be holding vaccination clinics for them.

Clearance for emergency use of the vaccine came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier this week, and Gov. Ned Lamont announced that night that Connecticut was ready to vaccinate some of its youngest population.

Head to the state's website to learn of more locations providing vaccinations for children.

East Hartford:

The East Hartford Health Department is partnering with Griffin Health to hold two COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children 5-11 years old.

It will be held at Raymond Library, 840 Main Treet, Meeting Room 1.

The first clinic is Saturday, November 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The second clinic is Tuesday, November 16, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

While walk-ins will be accepted, residents are encouraged to contact the East Hartford Health Department at 860-291-7324 to reserve a spot.

Parents will be entered into a raffle for a $100 Visa gift card for each child vaccinated.

Connecticut Children's Medical Center:

Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford will be hosting two clinics in partnership with Connecticut Children's Medical Center (CCMC).

The first one will take place on November 14 and the other on December 5. Both begin at 10 a.m. and go until 4 p.m.

Free parking is available across the street at 1215 Main Street.

Call 860-757-4830 for information and scheduling. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

CCMC will also be hosting a clinical at Staples Fieldhouse in Westport.

The clinic will take place on November 13 from 9 a.m. to 4:40 p.m.

Three weeks later, on December 4, patients will be able to receive their second dose.

In general, as part of their Care Alliance, CCMC is partnering with Hartford HealrCare to provide more convenient vaccine clinics across the state.

UConn Health

For appointments, patients 12 and under need to contact UConn Health COVID-19 scheduling line at 860-679-5589. No walk-ins are accepted for these minors.

CVS

CVS announced they will have the Pfizer pediatric vaccine available for children ages 5-11 years old at all locations, including Connecticut.

Walgreens

Walgreens will also be providing appointments beginning Saturday for child vaccinations.

Appointments can be made through the Walgreens app, calling 1-800-Walgreens, or head to their website.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

