Convenience with controversy as proof of vaccination QR codes come to Connecticut

The governor says it gives businesses another safety tool but Republicans are raising privacy concerns.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Digital vaccine passports are coming to Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont said they are an extra tool for restaurants and businesses to ensure the health and safety of patrons. However, Republicans are voicing privacy concerns about who gets to see this information and how it will be used.

The digital vaccine passport – or “digital health card” as the governor would prefer to call it – is a scannable QR code that gets loaded into a digital wallet on a person’s cell phone to show proof of vaccination.

When you get vaccinated, the state loads your immunization information into a system called CT-WIZ. CT-WIZ is powered by software from Envision Technology Partners. Their privacy policy says they, “...share your information with third parties…for marketing or other purposes.”

Lamont told FOX61 that won’t happen with the digital health card.

“No way. HIPPA. Privacy. Not going to happen,” he remarked Thursday.

DEEP DIVE: Some have raised privacy concerns about CT's new digital health card to show proof of COVID vaccination. We took a look at the privacy policies of the entities involved. Read for yourself how your info may be shared. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/C9u83c871v — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) December 16, 2021

On the retail side, any business that wants to require vaccination will use a third-party app called the ‘Smart Health Card Verifier’ to scan your QR code.

Smart Health Card Verifier is operated by The Commons Project. Their privacy policy says they may, “share information with vendors, consultants and other service providers.”

Republican House Minority Leader Rep. Vincent Candelora asked, “Are we protecting our residents' data that is constantly being provided through this virus? I don’t think the government has done a good job of protecting the residents from data mining.”

Candelora has called for a public hearing on the measure. Lamont said he’s not opposed but wants to wait until the start of the regular legislative session in February.

Exploring CT's digital health card and the entities involved. State's CT Wiz vaccine info system powered by Envision Technology Partners software. Retailers to use third party app called SMART Health Card Verifier created by The Commons Project to scan your QR code. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/wZgNgAnW14 — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) December 16, 2021

In the meantime, the Lamont administration remains adamant residents’ personal data is safe.

Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe described the Smart Health Card Verifier app.

“There is a free smart health card verifier app on Apple or Google Play that they can download and that free app can be used at the point of entry to scan someone’s QR code and give a green checkmark for yes, they are fully vaccinated, or a red x, for no they are not,” he said. “It doesn’t collect any of their data.”

People FOX61 spoke with seemed willing to exchange privacy for safety.

“I think it’s a good idea,” remarked Ben Anderson of West Hartford. “Just knowing that I’m in a place where other people are vaccinated. It’s a safer place to go.”

While West Hartford resident Veronica Badiola said: “Nothing is private anymore. I have no illusions that we have privacy.”

Badiola showed FOX61 the app she already uses when she goes to New York.

“We went to see ‘Hamilton’ a couple of months ago and they require proof of vaccination and this was so easy,” she said.

The digital health card is optional. Residents don’t have to use it and businesses also don’t have to implement it.

“I’m not requiring anything,” said Lamont. “I’m not mandating anything. I’m giving stores and restaurants one more tool they need to make their employees and customers feel safe.”

The Lamont administration reiterated that the digital health card is actually safer than the paper card provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which can be easily forged.



A hard launch of the state’s digital health card is still about a week away, but residents can be among the first to try it out right now on the CT Department of Public Health website.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.