Vanessa Morales: Missing for 6 months

Ansonia baby was missing after her mother was found dead

ANSONIA, Conn. — On Tuesday, Ansonia Police put out a call for information on missing Vanessa Morales, who has been missing for six months.

There is still an Amber Alert in effect for missing one-year-old Ansonia girl.

On December 2, police found Vanessa's mother, Christine Holloway dead inside her home. Police released Holloway's identity to the public four days later. Vanessa, who was supposedly with her mother, could not be found.

Police say that they are still following leads and information provided to them from the public. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for leads directly to recovery of Vanessa.

Her father, Jose Morales, is the prime suspect in her disappearance. He was in Milford Superior Court in early March, answering to murder charges in the brutal beating death of her mother, Christine Holloway.

Morales, accused of killing his Holloway three months ago, opted to waive his right to a probable cause hearing.

The court at that time, combines the murder case with the illegal weapons possession case that Morales is also the defendant in New Haven.

Police released a statement and photos:

On December 2, 2019 the Ansonia Police Department began our investigation into the disappearance of Vanessa Morales. We continue to investigate the disappearance and would like to thank all of people who have provided information and tips regarding Vanessa. Our investigation remains active and we encourage anyone with information to please contact us. The Graco car seat, polka-dot blanket, Eddie Bauer backpack and teething key ring are still items of interest in this case and have not been located. Anyone with information is asked to call 203-735-1885 or the information can be forwarded to the department through Tip411 at https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553.