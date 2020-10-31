Vehicle crashed into a building in New Haven

Police stills investigating

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A car crashed into a commercial business around 2:08 AM on Saturday.

New Haven Police responded to a security alarm at 881 Whalley Avenue in Westville Village.

According to police, the vehicle was lodged inside the building. New Haven Fire Department, utility companies, and the city building inspector responded to the scene.

The driver was identified as a 20-year-old man from Portland who was driving under the influence. He was brought to New Haven Hospital to be treated with minor injuries.

Officers charged the operator with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (DUI).