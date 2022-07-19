Dinner for a Dollar food truck makes way around Hamden

"We created this community where anyone and everyone is welcome," a church volunteer said.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A 25-Year-old converted postal truck is being put to good use by parishioners and volunteers from Grace & St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Hamden. The idea has become a sort of mission in motion called the “Dinner for a Dollar Food Truck”.

Volunteers at the church had been offering dinners at various locations across the Hamden area for years and decided to take their act on the road by buying an old GMC truck.

Allison Batson, a church volunteer and pre-school teacher by trade, is one of the organizers of the Dinner for a Dollar Truck.

“We wanted to find a way to help families in this area that were struggling… and we created this community where anyone and everyone is welcome,” Batson said after preparing a meatball grinder lunch spread for a children’s summer camp group.

“We thought, wouldn’t it be cool to get a mobile food truck and go where the people are -- who need our services,” said Pastor Bob Bergner from the Grace and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

Customers can pay a dollar for a full meal – which changes depending on the day – or can pay more or less than a dollar if they so choose.

“We think we are making a big difference and we’re so excited about this project,” Bergner added.

Batson thanked many of the project supporters for helping to make the Dinner for a Dollar Truck come to fruition.

“We got a grant from the United Way of Greater New Haven, the town of Hamden and the Episcopal Church to purchase this food truck…and we’re so appreciative of that,” Batson said.

The food truck just began making runs in the Hamden area.

“It's awesome for the community because there’s a lot of people that are hungry and what Grace and St Peter’s Church is doing is a blessing, it’s phenomenal,” said Melissa Atterberry-Jones.

Atterberry-Jones is the CEO of "We are the Village," a community center that was one of the stops for the Dinner for a Dollar Truck.

To learn more about the Dinner for a Dollar Food Truck or to volunteer or donate click here.

Their new Instagram account is @Dinner4Dollar.

