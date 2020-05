Officials say the crash occurred at the intersection of West Main and Orchard Street. A LifeStar helicopter is enroute.

VERNON, Conn. — First responders are on scene a car vs. bicycle crash Friday afternoon

Officials say an adult male bicyclist sustained serious injuries in the crash at the intersection of West Main and Orchard Street.

According to Vernon PD Lt Meier, a LifeStar helicopter is enroute.

A reconstruction team is responding to the scene.