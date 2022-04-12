Album returned to Connecticut library after 44 years

It was found by someone cleaning out their parent's home

VERNON, Conn. — June 1978.

Jimmy Carter was president. Ella Grasso was governor. Gas was 68 cents a gallon. The top movie was 'Damien: Omen II.' 'Laverne and Shirley' was the top TV show at the time.

And someone didn't return the Roger Williams album, 'With These Hands' when it was due after checking it out from the Rockville Public Library. Rockville is a section in the town of Vernon.

It was brought back this week, after 44 years. The library said it won't be imposing any fines.

Roger Williams was a noted pianist and was a staple on easy listening stations. The 1959 recording features several standards of the day, Gigi, The Syncopated Clock, An Affair to Remember. Williams had a number of hit records from 1955 to 1972.

The staff was happy to have the album returned, although they no longer lend record albums, Library Director Jennifer Johnston-Marius said.

It was returned after someone cleaning out their parents' home found the album and noticed it had been borrowed back in the day and decided to return it, Johnston-Marius said.

“We are willing to work with patrons because it’s more important to have the materials available so that others can borrow them,” she said.

