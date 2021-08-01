Vernon, State Police search for armed suspects after shots fired into apartment building

A red car had fled the scene and later crashed in Somers. Police ask people to stay inside and call 911 if they see anything suspicious

VERNON, Conn. — Vernon police are searching for one to two armed suspects after shots were fired into Park West apartments.

Police said shots were reportedly fired around 12:40 a.m. A red car had fled the scene and later crashed in Somers, according to police.

Vernon and Enfield officers along with State troopers are currently searching in the area of Michelle Drive, Colton Road, and Four Bridges Road with drones and K-9s.