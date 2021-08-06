Vernon Parks & Rec close Valley Falls Park beach for the weekend

Those looking to beat the heat can instead go to Newhoca Park for swimming.

The Vernon Parks and Recreation Department said they are closing the beach at Valley Falls Park for the weekend.

The department said an employee conducting routine maintenance spotted some rust-colored water. Out of an abundance of caution, they decided to close the swim area until the local health department could investigate its origin.

Swimming hours at Newhoca Park are from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The town is reminding residents to stay hydrated and not to over-exert themselves in the coming heat.

