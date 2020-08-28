x
Silver Alert issued for missing Vernon man

Police said the man suffered from mental and physical ailments and needs medical treatment
VERNON, Connecticut — Vernon police are asking for the public's help in finding 61-year-old Edward Riuzzo. 

Riuzzo was last seen Wednesday around noon at a group home on Ellington Avenue in Vernon. 

Police said Riuzzo suffers from both physical and mental health ailments that need medical attention. 

He's described as a white male, 5 feet 4 inches, weighing around 114 pounds. Riuzzo has a long white beard with balding white hair. He is also reportedly missing some teeth. A picture was not available at this time.

Anyone who may have seen Riuzzo or know of his whereabouts is asked to call Vernon police at (860) 872-9126. 