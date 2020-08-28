Silver Alert issued for missing Vernon man

Police said the man suffered from mental and physical ailments and needs medical treatment

VERNON, Connecticut — Vernon police are asking for the public's help in finding 61-year-old Edward Riuzzo.

Riuzzo was last seen Wednesday around noon at a group home on Ellington Avenue in Vernon.

Police said Riuzzo suffers from both physical and mental health ailments that need medical attention.

He's described as a white male, 5 feet 4 inches, weighing around 114 pounds. Riuzzo has a long white beard with balding white hair. He is also reportedly missing some teeth. A picture was not available at this time.