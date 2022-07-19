Vernon extends hours of community pool this week for heat wave

The pool will be open until 8 p.m. through Sunday

VERNON, Conn. — The weather this week can be summed up in one word. As temperatures rise, families find a way to stay cool and the Vernon community pool is an option for those looking to get some sun close to home.

"Hot!" said Colton Bartos of Vernon.

It's going to stay that way for a few days, with a heat wave likely headed our way.

"Today it feels like a very hot summery day which is perfect to go in the pool and sprinklers and plenty of fun things like that," said Audrey Kincman of Vernon.

Many families did just that to try to beat the heat. Even in the evening temperatures were near 90.

That's why the town of Vernon extended the hours of its community pool this week to stay open until 8 o'clock.

"Especially during the work week. Have your day at work, get your dinner and come on down here to cool off," said Amy Watt, assistant director of Vernon Parks and Recreation.

Having that extra time is helpful for parents looking for ways to keep the kids cool.

"It is super convenient. The extra hours make it great for weekends or week days after work to come to the pool," said Christopher Bartos of Vernon.

"We don't have a pool at home so it's nice to come here and enjoy it. They love it," said Nicole Kincman of Vernon.

While so many people look for ways to cool off, towns and cities have been dealing with lifeguard shortages. In Vernon though, they've been able to overcome that obstacle.

"We definitely had a hard time getting lifeguards this summer but fortunately we are able to staff this pool here 7 days a week fully, and they really stepped it up and took some extra shifts this week to be able to accommodate the heat wave and the hours," Watt said.

Which is good news because the need is there this summer, especially during this week of high heat and humidity.

"We love it we live around the corner so we've been utilizing it a lot in the summer," Kincman said.

The pool is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday with a short break from 5 to 6 p,m.

