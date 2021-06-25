Vernon Police seek public’s help in assault investigation

Police are searching for a suspect they said assaulted another person early Sunday morning

VERNON, Conn. — The Vernon Police are asking West Street and West Main Street area residents and businesses to check their surveillance cameras for any video that can help in an assault investigation. to a serious assault Sunday.

Police were called to the area around 4 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a victim who suffered "significant facial injuries". The individual was taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

An object covered in blood was found nearby, according to police, and the victim's black backpack was stolen.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot 8-inch male, dressed in black. Police said he may have walked west on West Main Street after the assault.

Vernon Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact Officer Kerry Reynolds at 860-872-9126, ext. 2011, or email kreynolds@vernon-ct.gov.

