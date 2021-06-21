x
Vernon Police charge fourth person in connection with May 2 incident

One adult and two juveniles have already been charged in connection with the same incident, with the third juvenile taken into custody Monday.
VERNON, Conn. —

On Monday the Vernon Police Department charged a third juvenile in connection with an incident on Terrace Drive which occurred back on May 2. 

One adult and two juveniles have already been charged in connection with the same incident. Police said the third was taken into custody Monday morning and turned over to juvenile authorities.  

The three juveniles, whose names cannot be released, face charges of assault in the second degree and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault.  

Police said one juvenile faces an additional charge of carrying a dangerous weapon. 

20-year-old Javon Nelson of Vernon, the adult in custody, was previously charged and faces second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit second-degree assault charges. 

The case remains under investigation, and Vernon Police request that anyone with further information is urged to contact them at 860-872-9126. 

