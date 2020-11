Vernon police, fire, and EMS are on scene.

VERNON, Conn. — A portion of Route 83 in Vernon is currently closed while police investigate a serious motorcycle crash Friday evening.

Vernon Police Lieutenant William Meier told FOX61 the crash occurred in front of 404 Talcottville Road. Lt. Meier confirmed the motorist has life-threatening injuries and LifeStar has been called to assist.

This is a developing story.