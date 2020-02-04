Vernon Police: Shelter in place order lifted, suspect in custody

An arrest warrant was being served at a home on Dow Street

Vernon Police said the shelter in place order has been lifted for the residents of Rau Street, Grand Avenue, Dow Street, and Pillsbury Hill neighborhood.

The order came as SWAT members were issuing an arrest warrant at a home on Dow Street. Police said the order was due to the nature of the crime in the arrest warrant but did not specify what the crime was.

There were some children and other adults in the home when they arrived.

Police later said that the situation was resolved peacefully and that the order has now been lifted.

A suspect is now in custody and detectives are still at the scene investigating.