Vernon residents call for sidewalks after fatal crash

VERNON, Conn. — Two weeks after a deadly hit-and-run, neighbors in Vernon are renewing calls for pedestrian safety improvements in the town.

44-year-old Andrew Aggarwala was hit by a car on Nov. 24 while walking his dog on Phoenix St.

Neighbors tell FOX61 the lack of sidewalks on Phoenix and Washington Streets is a big issue in a busy area, especially because pedestrians use those roads to access the rails to trails path.

Now, a petition calling for sidewalks to be installed has collected more than 400 signatures.

The petition calls for sidewalks to be installed on Phoenix Street from the Manchester town line to the Rails-to-Trails crossing and from Washington Street from the existing sidewalk at the Dobson Road Rails-to-Trails crossing to the existing sidewalk on Lake Street.

“Sidewalks would definitely benefit, especially children. There’s a lot of children in that area,” said Tracy Andrews of Vernon.

“I think a speed bump and some stop signs would be more efficient. They go putting sidewalks in and who’s responsible for cleaning them? Who’s responsible if someone falls? We are,” said Donna Skinner of Vernon.

Vernon spokesperson David Owens said the town council will examine the petition and take neighbor concerns seriously. He also said the town has about $200,000 in this year’s budget for sidewalks.

“Where sidewalks go is a process that has got to be examined and there’s a variety of factors: money, engineering, whether the neighborhood wants the sidewalks. Sidewalks have to be of course maintained,” said Owens.

A separate petition is also calling for crossing lights to be installed on the trail’s crosswalks.