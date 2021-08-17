Vernon Town Council votes in favor of banning cannabis use on town property

The ordinance takes effect 15 days after the town council meeting, which falls on September 1st.

VERNON, Conn. — The Town of Vernon voted in favor of banning cannabis use on town property during a town council meeting Tuesday evening.

A public hearing was held ahead of the vote, on two ordinances, that had to do with alcohol and cannabis use, and smoking and vaping in public places like parks.

"If you're on town property, we don't want you smoking," said Mayor Daniel Champagne.

Several people who spoke at the meeting echoed concern about the original language of those ordinances, which included the word "possession."

People were concerned that suggested it would be illegal for someone to be carrying cannabis on these properties, despite it being legalized across the state.

"Being that some individuals have been authorized to use it for medicinal purposes, I think it's just a detrimental word in an ordinance when you wouldn't penalize someone if they had Advil in their pocket," said Ariana Nieves-Matias of Vernon.

After the public comment section, the Mayor said the ordinances were not supposed to include possession, but rather focus on the use of cannabis on town property. He said the town took action in response to recent events.

"We had our 4th of July fireworks and we had families set up to watch this and people were smoking marijuana. And we had a lot of complaints about it. So, we made a move to ban it from the parks," he said.

The language was changed to get rid of the word "possession" and both ordinances passed unanimously. The idea of banning the use of cannabis on town property was supported by many people in attendance, even those who had concerns about the original legislation.

"Right now, you can't drink or smoke there either, so I think not using cannabis in these places is consistent with that as well and I have no problem with that consistency," said Jesse Schoolnik, the democratic mayoral candidate.

"I understand where they're coming from. They want to have all of their public spaces safe and useable," said Nieves-Matias.

