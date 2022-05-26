Veteran names Town of Colchester as beneficiary on will

COLCHESTER, Conn. — A Colchester man and Navy Veteran left $750,000 to The Town of Colchester, The Colchester Police Department, The Colchester Senior Center, and the Colchester Foodbank.
Stephen J. Bendas included each of the three as beneficiaries.
The First Selectman's office found out Tuesday that the town would be a beneficiary of the will.
The money arrived in the mail on Thursday and will be divided evenly, each will receive $250,000.
The First Selectman's Office published a post on Facebook letting community members know.
"We are all very humbled by Mr. Bendas most generous donation. May God bless his soul,” said The First Selectman's Office.
Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com
