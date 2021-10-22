Veterans Day deals and specials in Connecticut

Here's where you can find some deals and freebies this Veterans Day if you're a veteran or active military member.

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's Veterans Day and with it comes deals and specials for members of the armed services.

As with any offer, check to be sure the location is offering the special deal.

This is an ongoing list. If you know of any Veterans Day discounts or freebies for a local business let us know by emailing newstips@fox61.com.

New Haven VFW - The New haven VFW is celebrating Veterans Day with a free coffee and serving of creamed beef or sausage patty on a biscuit at the Trinity Bar & Restaurant, located at 157 Orange Street. The free breakfast will be from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Kevin Edward Gentleman's Barber Shop in Old Saybrook - The barbershop, located at 787 Boston Post Road, is hosting the 3rd annual Free Hair Cut Day for veterans. Each veteran is asked to bring an ID and a non-perishable food item to be donated to the local soup kitchen. Learn more here.

Applebees - The restaurant will be giving complimentary full-zie entrees from an exclusive menu created just for veterans, active military members, reserves, and National Guard. Learn more here.

Chili's Bar and Grill - Chili's will be offering a free entree to veterans and active military service members. Call ahead to your local Chili's restaurant for any questions. Head to their website for more information.

Dunkin' - At participating restaurants, all veterans and active military members will be able to get a free donut of their choice. No ID is required. Learn more here.

Red Lobster - With a valid military ID or proof of service, Red Lobster will be offering dine-in guests a free appetizer or dessert for Veteran's day. It will be for any veterans, active-duty military members, and reservists. Learn more here.

Denny's - Denny's will offer veterans and active military personnel to build their own free Grand Slam breakfast. Head to Denny's to learn more.

Starbucks - Starbucks is offering a free tall (12 ounce) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members, and military spouses who visit participating stores. For every cup of coffee sold nationwide on November 11, Starbucks will be donating 25 cents between Headstrong and Team Red, White& Blue to support mental health and the wellbeing of military communities. Learn more here.

Hard Rock Cafe - The restaurant will honor service members with a free Legendary Steak Burger. The burger offer includes a side of friends and is available all day long on Thursday for any active or retired military member with a valid ID. It can also be combined with hard Rock Cafe's year-round 15% military discount on food, non-alcoholic beverages, and retail purchases. Learn more here.

