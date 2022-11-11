Veterans honored at Torrington elementary school ceremony

Over 500 students honored veterans with music, poems, thank you cards, and decorations.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Students at Vogel Wetmore Elementary School in Torrington made sure our nation's heroes felt honored on Veterans Day.

“This is our 10th annual celebration. It was started by a couple of teachers with marine parents. It gives us the opportunity to not only honor our veterans but to serve them breakfast, sing songs and poems, but teach the students how important our veterans are,” said Principal Peter Michelson.

Veterans FOX61 spoke to said it’s an annual event they’ll never miss.

“For me, as a veteran, to see these children and the reactions - I don’t know how many rocks I have by now that are painted by these children. I keep them right next to my bed, I love each and every one of them, they always write a little something and it really touches me and I think all the other veterans here feel the same way,” said Don White, who served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force.

Forty one veterans from across the state participated in Friday’s celebration with the students. Kindergarten through third graders decorated the halls with flags and photos of veterans in their families. Students waved flags as veterans from different branches of the military were called one by one.

Some veterans were seen wiping away tears as the children sang.

“For so many, it means so much. They’ve shared stories of memorabilia they take home from this day and keep close to them so it’s really important for them,” said Principal Michelson.

FOX61 wants to thank all the veterans across the country for your service to our nation.

