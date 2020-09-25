Free COVID-19 tests and flu shots provided to veterans today

It's all part of the Stand Down event which is a national movement to provide services to veterans at no cost.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The Department of Public Health (DPH) is encouraging people to get their flu shots, saying this year it is more important than ever given the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community Health Center, Inc. will be offering flu shots and COVID-19 tests for veterans today.

But also, there are now flu clinics that will be opening up for everyone around the state.

Acting DPH Commissioner Deidre Gifford said the CDC believes both the flu and COVID-19 will be spreading during the fall and winter, and while the flu vaccine doesn't protect against COVID, officials believe it will help to lessen your flu symptoms and make sure the healthcare system isn't overloaded.

The CDC is encouraging people to also wearing a mask when you can't social distance and washing your hands often. The State of Connecticut has had a mask mandate in place since April 20th.

Governor Ned Lamont said the state is making it a priority to make sure the flu vaccine is available to everyone.

The DPH said that last flu season, more than 3,000 people were hospitalized due to flu complications. Officials say the best time to get the shot is earlier rather than later.