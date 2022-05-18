Vice President Harris to deliver keynote address at U.S. Coast Guard commencement on Wednesday

The commencement ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and is not open to the public.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to deliver the keynote address to the 141st graduating class from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Wednesday in New London.

"We are honored to host the Vice President and look forward to having her present the Coast Guard's newest leaders with their commissions,” said Rear Adm. Bill Kelly, academy superintendent. “This will also be a memorable moment for our graduates before they head out across the country and around the globe to take their places in the fleet.”

For a list and map of road closures in the area, head here.

Vice presidents traditionally address the graduating class at one of the federal service academies on a rotating basis. This will be her first visit to the Coast Guard academy. She last gave a keynote address at the Naval Academy graduation in 2021.

Last year, President Joe Biden delivered the keynote address at the Coast Guard academy.

This is not the vice president's first visit to Connecticut.

In March 2021, Harris visited New Haven to tout the American Rescue Plan for the Biden administration.

The focus of the visit was to highlight the challenges Connecticut and cities around the country are facing in regard to child poverty and education, especially in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The vice president’s trip then continued to the West Haven Child Development Center, where they met a classroom of three and four-year-old children ahead of prepared remarks by Harris.

Wednesday's Coast Guard academy commencement is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Cadet Memorial Field. The event is not open to the public. FOX61 will be streaming the commencement on FOX61.com and the FOX61 Roku and Fire TV apps.

