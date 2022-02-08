Hamden man killed in New Haven crash: police

The victim was pronounced dead once they arrived at the hospital.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Manuel Rodrigues, 73, of Hamden, was identified as the victim of the fatal crash that happened Monday afternoon, police said.

Officials said the crash happened at the intersection of Chapel Street and Central Avenue where officers found a Ford van and Honda involved in a collision,

The American Medical Response brought both drivers to the Yale New Haven Hospital.

Rodrigues, who was driving the Honda, was pronounced dead at the hospital while the other driver was listed as in stable condition.

If you have any further information on the incident contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

