Victim identified in Woodbridge homicide, police looking for vehicle connected as investigation continues

Police say 33-year-old Rondell Atkinson was shot multiple times. He was discovered by a jogger on the property of Pease Road Playground/Alegi Athletic Fields.

WOODBRIDGE, Conn — Officials released the name of the victim whose body was found Tuesday morning.

Woodbridge police say the body of 33-year-old Rondell Atkinson was discovered by a jogger on the property of Pease Road Playground/Alegi Athletic Fields.

The West Haven man had suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

Connecticut State Police confirmed they are assisting Woodbridge police in a homicide investigation.

Officials are looking for a grey 2016 Hyundai Sonata, 4-door sedan, with Connecticut plates: BC15394.

According to a release, the vehicle is connected to the investigation.

The park has been reopened to the public. Additional information has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodbridge Police Department at (203) 387-2511.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.