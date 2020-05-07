Victim in fatal Fairfield crash identified

Green Jeep with large American flag flying seen fleeing from the scene

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Police said a woman visiting from Pennsylvania was killed when she was struck Saturday by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Police said in a post to social media, that Saturday evening around 7:45 PM, Marileidy Morel Araujo, 32, of Matamoras, Pennsylvania was struck and killed in the area of 2000 Redding Road. Police said she was visiting family in the area.

Officials said they believe someone driving a Green Jeep Wrangler with its top off and doors on with a large American Flag flying from the rear of the vehicle is responsible for the crash. It was last seen traveling north bound on Redding Rd at a high rate of speed.

Anonymous tips may be submitted by texting “FPD” plus your tip information to CRIMES (274637) or by going to www.fpdct.com/tips.

Police said damage to the the Jeep Wrangler is likely in the front right portion of the vehicle. A clear marker lens was recovered at the scene from the Jeep.

Any residents in the area that have surveillance cameras which may have captured the incident or suspect vehicle, are asked to contact police.

This incident is being actively investigated by the Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact Sergeant Michael Paris at 203-254-4862.

The site of the crash is near to an overpass on the Merritt Parkway. Fairfield University is not far from the scene. It is a residential area.