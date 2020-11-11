Victim in fatal New Haven shooting identified

A man was shot outside a residence on Bassett Street

Police have identified the victim and a fatal Friday night shooting.

Police said 33-year-old Allen Leeshawn Freeman of Middletown was fatally wounded in a shooting on Bassett Street.

According to police, Friday evening at 10:39 PM, Emergency crews responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls of a person shot outside a residence on Bassett Street between Shelton Avenue and Goodyear Street.

Freeman was treated at the scene. An ambulance took him to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.