Victim in New Haven shooting, crash dies

Crash happened on Whalley Ave.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police said the man who was shot Monday has died of his injuries.

Nathaniel Henry, of New Haven, died in the hospital from his injuries.

Police are investigating the shooting and crash that happened on Whalley Ave. Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident began in the parking lot of a restaurant at 75 Whalley Avenue between Sperry Street and Dwight Street. The motor vehicle crash occurred in the area of nearby Broadway and Whalley Avenue.

Police said, "At the one vehicle car crash scene, officers found the vehicle’s driver to be a gunshot victim with a wound to the shoulder. An ambulance transported the 24 year old New Haven man to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is listed in stable condition."

Police said Thursday that his condition worsened during the week.

"An adult passenger in the crashed sport utility vehicle suffered minor injuries due to the accident and was also transported by ambulance to the hospital.

"Investigators learned the incident began in the parking lot of a restaurant at 75 Whalley Avenue between Sperry Street and Dwight Street. The two men in the sport utility vehicle were stopped in the drive-thru lane when a gunman in the parking lot fired into the vehicle. After the gunfire, the vehicle fled onto Whalley Avenue toward Broadway and the unknown gunman fled on foot toward Sperry Street.