Police investigating second shooting on Blue Hills Ave.

Three people were shot in Hartford Thursday night.

The first incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Multiple shell casings were seen on the ground hear the corner of Medford Street and Mather Street.

One victim was shot in the buttocks, and was taken to the hospital. A second victim had a graze wound on his leg.

A second incident took place on Blue Hills Avenue where a man was shot and police said he was conscious.

This is a developing story.