Victims in deadly Seymour crash identified by police

One of the victims was a 4-year-old daughter of the woman driving the car. The crash happened on Wednesday night.

SEYMOUR, Conn. — Police have identified the three victims in the deadly crash that happened in Seymour Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Roosevelt Drive in the area of Argonne Terrace to find two cars appearing to be in a head-on crash.

There were three people in one of the cars, two women and a girl. All three were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified the driver of the car as 28-year-old Shanea Leary of Wes Haven, the passenger as 35-year-old Nicole Gibson of Ansonia, and the girl was identified as the 4-year-old daughter of Leary.

Police say the car driven by Leary was traveling at a high rate of speed and could not "negotiate a curve" on the road. Police added she then crossed over a double yellow and hit a car driving in the opposite direction on the road.

The driver in the other car suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Commander David Parratt at 203-915-2517 or the Seymour Police Department at 203-881-7600.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.