Victims of Windsor Locks murder-suicide identified as Suffield couple

The two were found deceased on Christmas.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Windsor Locks Police have identified the two people found dead in a home on Dale Street on Christmas night.

Local police responded to the house around 6 p.m. on Friday. Upon their arrival, they found an adult male and an adult female inside the home with significant trauma. The two were pronounced dead on the scene. The State Police Major Crimes Squad was called in to assist with the investigation.

On Saturday, police labeled the incident a murder-suicide, and said they had also executed a search warrant on a home in Suffield. On Sunday police identified the two victims as John Liquori, age 59, and his wife Cindy Liquori, age 55, both of Suffield.

Police have not yet released any information on which person died by suicide, how the two people died, or what their connection is to the Windsor Locks home where they were found.