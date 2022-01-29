Victims of Route 8 on-ramp crash in Shelton identified

It is not clear who was driving the Honda when it ended up striking several trees along the side of the on-ramp and landing on its roof.

SHELTON, Conn. — Two people killed in a recent crash on Route 8 North in Shelton have been identified by police.

Police received a report of a crash around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers found the two deceased after a 2002 Honda Accord was found alongside the Route 8 Northbound on-ramp at Exit 12 in Shelton.

The victims have been identified as Jose Rosario, 32, of Bridgeport and Raul Calderon, 33, of North Branford.

It is not clear who was driving the Honda when it ended up striking several trees along the side of the on-ramp and landing on its roof.

Police said it was not immediately clear when the crash took place and believe it happened before Thursday.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Central District Major Crimes at 860-706-5652 or the C.A.R.S. unit at 860-706-5653.

