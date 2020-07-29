Hartford man held on $2 million bond after allegedly decapitating roommate with samurai sword

He also claims to be Sovereign Citizen supposedly no subject to any government laws

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford police found a samurai sword believed to have been used by a man to decapitate his roommate in his home.

A man named Jerry Thompson is being held on $2 million dollars bond. He’s charged with killing his roommate and landlord Victor King in this Hartford house.

According to an arrest warrant for Thompson, Victor King, his friend and neighbor all reached out to Hartford Police with concerns about King’s safety.

King told police on Saturday July 25 that Thompson was threatening him with a samurai sword after he asked him to move out for not paying rent.

Kings neighbor, Christopher Monroe asked Hartford police to conduct a house call after not hearing from King. Kings friend called police twice Sunday. Police found King on the kitchen floor surrounded by blood. They also found a signed lease with Thompson and Kings names.

GPS locators on Thompson’s phone placed him in Bloomfield in Farmington River Park for 45 minutes. Hartford police recruits found a fabric sheath covering in the woods and found a samurai sword sheath not much further away.

The Hartford Police Regional Dive team found the sword in the river.

Police found Thompson driving a vehicle on Bloomfield Avenue in Hartford, where they arrested him.