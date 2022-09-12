Autopsy update released in Canterbury use of force investigation

The altercation between Marzi and a police trooper left both of them with injuries. The investigation also looks into the use of a second trooper's taser.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Office of the Inspector General released an update Friday in the use-of-force investigation into the death of a Hebron man after police deployed a taser on him days prior.

An autopsy was performed and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner concluded Marzi's death was caused by Pulmonary Thromboembolism due to Deep Vein Thrombosis -- which developed from the leg injury Marzi sustained during the incident.

"It was certified as a homicide because the injury occurred during a physical altercation," the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told FOX61, adding that the office defines homicide as "death at the hand of another."

Police were called to a home in Canterbury on the night of Aug. 24. The victim told troopers that Ryan Marzi, 38, prevented the victim from leaving the home and damaged the victim's cell phone.

An altercation between Marzi and Connecticut state police Trooper Desmond Stimson left both of them with injuries. The Office of the Inspector General noted that Marzi was injured in his left leg.

Trooper Jessie Rainville responded to the scene and deployed her Taser because Marzi did not respond to verbal commands from the troopers, according to State Police.

Dash and body camera footage of the incident was released about a month after it happened.

Marzi was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and discharged into the custody of the State Police, who charged him with assault, disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer, and interfering with a 911 call. He posted $7,500 bail.

Four days later, on the morning of August 28, Marzi was found unresponsive in his home and was later pronounced dead.

In addition to the Office of the Inspector General, the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad, and the Windham Judicial District State’s Attorney’s Office are involved in the investigation.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.