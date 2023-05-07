VIDEO: 2 cars skidding on rain-soaked pavement nearly hit state trooper

One vehicle crashed into the state police cruiser. No injuries were reported.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Police trooper narrowly avoided getting struck by two vehicles skidding on the rain-soaked pavement in New Britain on Tuesday night.

State police shared body camera footage from the incident on Route 72 soon after heavy rain passed through the state on July 4.

According to the state police’s post on Facebook, the trooper was placing flares on the road while investigating a previous incident on Route 72 near a slightly blind curve on the road.

Seconds before the two vehicles are seen sliding down the roadway the trooper is heard asking dispatch if there was another cruiser available who could provide warning lights as he was in a “bad spot on this curve.”

As dispatch is heard acknowledging the request, the two cars can be seen losing control on the wet pavement. One vehicle is able to stop before crashing into anything, however, the other can be seen crashing into the back of the cruiser.

Police said no injuries were reported. The cruiser and the other damaged vehicle – a 2013 Subaru Impreza – were towed from the scene.

State police reminded drivers to low down when roads are wet to avoid hydroplaning and potential collisions.

