Video shows Hamden Plaza carjacking attack as victim speaks out

The victim was identified as 74-year-old Kathy Galasso, a town library employee

HAMDEN, Conn. — The violent carjacking of a 74-year-old Hamden woman has sparked outrage and fear in the community.

On Wednesday, a community safety meeting was held, the identity of the victim was revealed and FOX61 obtained surveillance footage from the day of the attack.

#BREAKING and EXCLUSIVE to @FOX61News...video of the violent attack and carjacking of 74 year old Kathy Galasso as she was loading groceries into her car at the Hamden Plaza. Police say they are working several leads. This attack left Kathy with two pelvis fractures. pic.twitter.com/jBXYxvZoS9 — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) March 23, 2022

The meeting at the Hamden / Miller Senior Center was well attended and emotionally charged.

During the meeting, a letter written by the victim, 74-year-old Kathy Galasso, was read aloud by another person.

She wrote, “I have two pelvic features that are very painful.”

Galasso says …



-She is angry

-Was tackled, happened in a flash

-Keys and glasses knocked away

-Only saw legs

-Has two pelvic fractures

-Shop Rite employee stopped to help

-Police officer was nearby

Car was recovered in NH with groceries and belongings still inside @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Qv3KtPMYiC — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) March 23, 2022

The surveillance video shows one of three suspects approaching the victim behind her vehicle as she was loading groceries into her car. The suspect throws Galasso to the ground, while a second suspect hops in the passenger seat of her car.

“It happened in a flash. The team was perfectly choreographed and got away in an instant,” wrote Galasso.

A second surveillance clip shows the stolen vehicle with the three suspects inside pulling into the plaza moments before the attack occurred, while a third video showed one of the suspects getting out of the stolen vehicle to go hide behind other cars in the parking lot.

“The incident happened so fast I didn’t have time to be scared. What I am now is angry,” wrote Galasso.

The safety meeting was contentious at times and emotions spilled over.

“Safety and security should come before anything else,” hollered a woman who attended the meeting.

“And it does,” replied Andrew Bermant, who owns the Hamden Plaza. “We spent over $250,000 in the last year improving the security at the shopping center.”

Very well attended community safety meeting in Hamden at the Senior Center. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/ejyG936rFM — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) March 23, 2022

Bermant says they’ve upgraded the lighting and cameras and are extending the hours of private contracted security.

“And in fact, I’ve reached out to other property owners to see if we can create a fund that would help support additional police in Hamden,” added Bermant.

Meanwhile, a police investigation remains open and active to catch the perpetrators, who are believed to be connected to other similar incidents.

“We do have several leads that we are following up on. There have been some arrests in some neighboring jurisdictions since this incident happened. We’ve been seeing with a lot of these stolen cars and carjackings that many of them, though not all, have involved juveniles,” said Detective Shawn Dolan of the Hamden Police Department.

This was the first community conversation that was formally organized but it won’t be the last. A second discussion will take place next Wednesday, March 30 at the Hamden legislative council chambers at 6:30 p.m.

Hamden has seen a rise in petty theft and violent crime, especially with vulnerable and older individuals being targeted. People told me they need more police on the streets but the department is short-staffed by 16 officers. Recruitment efforts are ongoing, but not many people are applying.

