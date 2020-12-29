Body camera video released of Hartford deadly police shooting

On Saturday night, officers responded to the area of 25 Gilman Street. The man was said to point his rifle at officers and was shot.

HARTFORD, Conn — The State's Attorney Office released body camera video of a deadly police shooting on December 26.

On Saturday, Hartford Police Department received a 911 call at approximately 8:53 Saturday night, reporting a male acting “erratically” with a firearm in the area of 25 Gilman Street.

Police say responding officers arrived at the scene at 8:56 p.m., located the man, and advised dispatch that he was armed with an assault rifle with a scope, as well as a handgun.

The video shows officers surrounding the suspect and repeatedly shouting to "put it down." The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Shamar Ogman. The body camera footage is from Officers Christoper Larson, Ashley Martinez, and Joseph Walsh.

According to the State's report, Ogman refused to listen to officers' commands to drop the weapons he was holding and pointed his guns at the officers.

Officer Martinez fired her weapon once and struck the Ogman. He was taken to the hospital and later died due to his injuries.