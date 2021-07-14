Video shows juveniles shooting at Stratford park

The incident occurred in May. The four suspects arrested are between 16 and 17 years old.

STRATFORD, Conn. — Stratford Police released video of a drive by May shooting at a local park and said they have arrested four juvenile suspects in connection with the incident.

On May 22, police responded to a shooting incident on Avo Street in the High Park area.

Once officers arrived on scene, it was determined that a Honda CRV stolen from the Town of Trumbull drove on to Avo Street where a group of juveniles were using the park.

Police said occupants of the stolen CRV shot numerous times toward the group but only struck a residence and a vehicle. There were no injuries.

Detectives investigating the incident then identified four suspects, two 17-year-olds and two 16-year-olds.

Five days after the incident on May 27, detectives located two of the suspects operating a vehicle with a stolen registration plate. The suspects then fled from detectives on foot, with one 16-year-old suspect holding a 9mm firearm with an extended magazine.

The suspect refused to drop the firearm, but police said officers were able to de-escalate the situation. With the assistance of the patrol division, both suspects were then safely taken into custody and the firearm was recovered.

Police said the firearm was found to be a Polymer 80 “Ghost Gun” with no serial number, loaded with 9mm ammunition.

Detectives later located and seized the stolen Honda CRV from the incident in the City of Ansonia. The vehicle had multiple bullet holes.

All four juvenile suspects were arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Assault in the first degree, various firearm charges, and Possession of a stolen vehicle.

The Stratford Police Department urges any witness of individual with further information to contact Detective Alex Torres or Detective Jon Policano at 203-726-0275, or by calling the department’s Detective Bureau.

