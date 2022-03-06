The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall offers a window to honor veterans

The wall is a 3/5th replica of the original Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESHIRE, Conn. — Bartlem Park in Cheshire is always a picturesque location, but perhaps more so this week.

For the first time, the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall has come to Connecticut, setting up just yards from where traffic rolls along South Main Street in Cheshire.

The wall is a 3/5th replica of the original Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. It is 288 feet long, six feet high in the center, and honors 58,319 servicemen and women who served during the Vietnam War.

“I love to see the school kids come out, we have had a good turnout as well as seeing veterans and family members,” said Rick “Doc” Russo, the traveling wall’s manager.

The Traveling Wall made its way to Cheshire from its home in Brevard Country, Florida due to the dedication of Hayley Falk, a freshman at Southern Connecticut State University who runs the non-profit “Because of the Brave” organization.

“It still doesn’t feel real to have it here, we’ve been planning for so long and just to see (the Wall) and have it here and especially have all the Vietnam veterans come out really means a lot,” said Falk, who is the daughter and granddaughter of veterans.

Stanley Wuchek, a 75-year-old Vietnam veteran and Bronze Star recipient, made the trip to see the wall from Trumbull.

“You know this is really something… I’m never going to forget this, and this helps a lot,” he said.

Russo added: “My favorite saying is ‘tell their story’ because if you don’t tell their story, they’re going to be forgotten.”

The Vietnam Traveling Wall will be on display in Bartlem Park until Monday, June 6 at 7 a.m. To learn more click.

Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.