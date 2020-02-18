Community to honor victim of Hartford nightclub shooting at vigil Tuesday night

Mothers United Against Violence announced on Facebook, the vigil will take place at 6 p.m. at the Majestic Lounge, where Marquis Treadwell died.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A community is coming together to remember a 28-year-old man who was killed in Sunday morning's shooting at a Franklin Avenue nightclub.

On Monday, police identified Marquis Treadwell as the one deceased victim in the shooting.

Mothers United Against Violence announced on Facebook, the vigil for Treadwell will take place at 6 p.m. at the Majestic Lounge, where his life was taken.

The organization says his was Hartford's fourth violent death in 2020.

Four other people were injured in the shooting are still recovering. A 30-year-old woman was shot nine times. A 19-year-old woman, a 34-year-old man, and a 30-year-old man were also shot.

According to MUAV, Majestic Lounge is not a stranger to violent incidents.

"Many may remember that this is the site of the homicide of Jeanna Flores in October, 2010," they wrote on Facebook. "And last fall as well, there was an incident that caused the stationing of police at the club -- a presence that helped stem further deaths on Sunday."

MUAV encourages Hartford residents to attend in Tuesday night's vigil and help bring compassion to the families and an effort to end violence in the community.

Police made an arrest Monday night in connection with the fatal shooting.

Police identified 30-year-old Joshua Saez as the suspect. He is currently at the hospital and was placed on a $1.75 million bond.

Saez is facing various charges including murder and criminal possession of a fire arm. Police said he was also struck by gunfire and crashed his car on the area of Franklin Avenue and Maple Avenue. Police are investigating who shot Saez.