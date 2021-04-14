Vigil held in memory of 16-year-old shot and killed in Hartford

Hartford Police say he was shot and killed behind a home on Magnolia Street Saturday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Mothers United Against Violence led a prayer vigil Wednesday evening, remembering 16-year-old Ja'Mari Preston of New Britain. Hartford Police say he was shot and killed behind a home on Magnolia Street Saturday, just hours after 3-year-old Randell Jones of Hartford was shot and killed a few streets away.

Police say the two shootings are connected but have not released any details on how they are related.

Preston's family and friends say they are mourning the loss of their loved one.

"Ja'Mari was a wonderful kid. He was loving, he was caring, he cared about people, he'd give you the clothes off his back

he was considerate, he was always happy. Joking, loving, always saying grandma I love you," said Janice Williams, his great-grandmother.

Preston's mother, Shana Dixon says he had six siblings, liked to rap and wanted to study animals when he grew up.

"My son was, is, I'm not going to say was, is a legend. And I'm going to say this, legends never die," she said.

The family is now asking anyone with information about the deadly shooting to come forward.

"I'm begging to anybody, if they know anything, please call the cops. Anonymous, I don't care," said Kimberly Cooper, his great-aunt. "If you loved Ja'Mari, please come forward and tell," she said.

Anyone with information can call Hartford Police's anonymous tip line, (860) 722-TIPS (8477)

