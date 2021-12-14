Violence derails Glastonbury Board of Education meeting

At a meeting about the high school's mascot, a board member was punched by a resident; the incident was captured on video.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — A fractious public meeting of the Glastonbury Board of Education was ended early on Tuesday night after heated words turned into physical violence.

The Glastonbury Board of Education was holding a special hearing to discuss a petition asking the board to reverse its decision to replace the Tomahawk mascot.

After the public comment portion of the meeting, the board announced a 10-minute recess. That's when a fight broke out between a resident and a board member. The entire incident was recorded on a cell phone, showing the two men face-to-face with the resident yelling directly into the board member's face. When he gets even closer, making contact, the board member pushes him away. That's when the resident throws a punch.

After the punch was thrown, the crowd separated the two and the board member was brought back onto the auditorium stage.

That was when the superintendent announced the meeting would end because of the fight. Moments later everyone was asked to leave and the police showed up.

The man seen throwing a punch in the video was one of the speakers during public comment, angrily shouting at board members from the floor after his time had expired.

He was one of several residents who expressed their opinions on why they disagree with the board's action in removing "the Tomahawks" as the mascot and logo for the school

The board said it was offensive but many residents said it’s a part of the town’s history.



The decision to phase out the mascot came over a year ago in August 2020.

The petition filed by residents of Glastonbury stated that the board did not give residents an "opportunity to provide meaningful input" before the decision was made.

According to those who filed the petition, the decision to change the mascot was made by a select group of people from within and outside of the Glastonbury community.

"We request that the Board of Education take a step back and listen to the vast majority within the Glastonbury community and reconsider and then reverse its decision which was executed during the Covid [sic] pandemic," the petition stated.

The decision to create the committee came days after the National Congress of American Indians had contacted the board, requesting that the Tomahawk logo and mascot be discontinued.