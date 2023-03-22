Connecticut fugitive captured in New York

Officials said that on Feb. 19, Minaya fired several rounds at his ex-girlfriend’s residence and then fled the scene.

NEW YORK — U.S. Marshals took a fugitive from New Britain into custody Wednesday in New York City.

The U.S. Marshal NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force said they apprehended Luis Minaya, a fugitive from New Britain.

Officials said that on Feb. 19, Minaya fired several rounds at his ex-girlfriend’s residence and then fled the scene prior to law enforcement officers arriving.

Following the investigation, the New Britain Police obtained an arrest warrant for Minaya and asked for help from the U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force in Connecticut. Authorities from several agencies investigated, locating Minaya in the Bronx, N.Y.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshal Regional Fugitive Task Force in New York arrested Minaya on 3rd Street in the Bronx.

Minaya is currently awaiting arraignment in New York as a Fugitive from Justice and will later be housed at Rikers Island Correctional facility, pending extradition to Connecticut, to face the charges of reckless endangerment in the first degree, illegal fischarge of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle, and criminal possession of a firearm. In addition, Minaya currently has seven active warrants out of Connecticut ranging from assault on police to sexual assault.

