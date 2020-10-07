Watch: Viral video shows toddler pretending to be asleep when caught with snacks

This video sent to FOX61 by a resident in New Haven is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Let's face it! We all like snacks. Whether it is Doritos, Oreos, or for some an apple, we can all agree snacks are pretty great. That is until you get caught when you really shouldn't have one.

Enter poor Amala of New Haven who only wanted some fruit snacks. In a video sent to us by Chris J. Vaughn, you can see Amala try the old, "if I can't see you, you can't see me" approach.

The video which has been viewed over 1.7 million times shows Amala realizing the strategy wasn't working so she decided a new one, cuteness. You be the judge if she deserves those fruit snacks or not.